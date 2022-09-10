Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan reveals he's 'afraid' of snakes, recalls shooting with reptile

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14

Amitabh Bachchan has amazed his fans for decades by playing larger-than-life characters and being their favourite angry-young-man. It's hard to believe that a star of his stature is also afraid of anything. While hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati, Big B revealed that he's scared of snakes. He's so petrified of reptiles, that as soon as he sees them, he catches a fever.

On Friday's episode, Amitabh Bachchan asked a picture-based question to contestant Naveen Kumar. While sharing the options, a picture of a snake appeared on the screen. After answering the question, the contestant was asked to take the picture down as he is afraid of snakes. Bachchan resonated with him and added that even he fears them. Naveen added that whenever he sees a snake, he catches a fever, and the host stated that even he goes through similar feelings.

Amitabh further added how he was once fooled to shoot a sequence with a snake. "In my profession, it is very difficult to stay away from snakes. In one of my movies, there was a sequence where I had a snake coming out from my chest, and I have to talk to him. Bhaisaab main bata nahi sakta ki kitna dara hua tha main. I told my director I won’t be able to do this scene. After a lot of difficulties, they told me that we will keep a fake rubber snake in front of the scene, and I can say my lines to him. I agreed to it. During the shoot, I was holding the snake and I was very calm. I performed my scene properly. After the scene had got over, everybody clapped. Later I got to know from one of my assistants, that the snake was not fake, it was a real snake... and I performed the scene with a real reptile." Everyone in the audience broke into laughter and clapped for the star.