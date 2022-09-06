Search icon
Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan recalls time when boxer Muhammad Ali punched him

Amitabh Bachchan recalled the encounter when speaking to Nikhat Zareen as a celebrity participant on his hit game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 12:23 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan/Twitter

The boxing icon Muhammed Ali once punched Amitabh Bachchan, the Bollywood actor recently recounted. He recalled the encounter when speaking to boxing world champion Nikhat Zareen as a celebrity participant on his hit game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14.

On the most recent episode, Nikhat proclaimed Muhammad Ali to be her favourite athlete and even imitated one of his well-known hallmark moves. It motivated the host Amitabh to discuss his own encounter with Ali.
“I have met him once at his house in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills. Famous Producer-director Prakash Mehra ji wanted to make a film with Muhammad Ali and me and for that we met at his house. That film never got made, but I ended up getting a punch. I have a photo of him where he is just posing for a punch on my face. What a wonderful human being,” he said.


In a 2016 Twitter post, Amitabh had shared a photo with the boxer. He wrote,  “With 'the Greatest' Mohammed Ali at his Beverly Hills home in LA .. so much fun ..honour and pride for me !”

According to Hindustan Times, Amitabh had talked about Ali in a press event post the boxer’s death. He said, In 1979, I went to his home in Beverly Hills. He was a very simple, grounded and happy person. Though his achievements are well-known to the world. Prakash Mehra wanted to make a film at the time, and he wanted to cast me with Muhammad Ali in it. That film never materialised, but the moments I spent with him are memorable. We went there to talk about the film, thought it could not be made eventually. He was the greatest and I am very sad at his death. Not only did he fight inside the ring, but outside as well.”

