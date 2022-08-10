Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan opens up on getting trolled and abused on social media

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most active Bollywood personalities on social media. Big B never fail to share daily updates of his professional and personal life, and his fans adore him for considering him as a part of his family. However, Big B is well versed with the other side of social media as well- online trolling.

While hosting the 14th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, the megastar opened up on the criticism and online trolling. While playing the game with Samit Sharma, a copywriter, Bachchan talked about the digital world and he revealed why he uses EF at the start of his blogs. According to the star, EF means 'extended family.' The host's revelation brought applause from the audience. Later, Amitabh Bachchan said, "Yeh social media kabhi kabhi samaj nahi aata. Kabhi koi photo ya kuch post kar de... toh bahut gaali bhi padti hai." Samit got stunned to know it, and the actor further added, "Kisi ne mujhe bataya ki aap neeche comments padha kare. Aur waha aisi aisi baatein likhi hoti hai..." Sharma was finding it hard to believe, so the Paa star further recalled a comment, "Kya samjte ho khud ko," and everyone in the audience laughed. However, Mr Bachchan expressed his gratitude to his fans for supporting him, and inspiring him to share daily updates about his life.

Recently, a press conference was held before the show, and there the Sholay star revealed that his hands and legs shake while hosting the show. During the media interaction, Megastar was asked by Indian Express, what makes him bring back to host the show. Bachchan promptly replied to the query by asserting, "The people who come on set here. They are the ones who get me back. The way they welcome me when I enter the stage, and the way they encourage the contestants who are on the hot seat. That’s what makes me come back season after season.” The Paa star further revealed that even after 13 seasons of the show, he still feels nervous about heading the show. "My hands and legs shake when I come on the set. I wonder if I will be able to do it or not. How will it all happen? Every day I am scared, thinking about how I will conduct myself." KBC 14 airs on Sony Entertainment Television from Monday to Friday at 9 PM.



