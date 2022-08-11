Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan films matrimonial ad for contestant, video goes viral

SonyTV/Instagram

In the fourteenth season of the well-liked reality television programme Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan comes back as the host. Amitabh was spotted assisting a contestant in his search for a bride in a brand-new promo on KBC 14. After Amitabh's support, the competitor was sure that no woman would be able to reject him.

On Wednesday night, Sony TV posted the new KBC ad to its social media accounts. Vimal, the contestant on the hot seat, began by discussing his marriage plans with Amitabh.

Amitabh Bachchan is presenting the 13th season of KBC this time around. With the exception of the third season (2007; Shah Rukh Khan's presentation), the seasoned actor has been hosting the game show since its start in 2000. On August 7, Sony Entertainment Channel debuted the fourteenth season.

Additionally, Amitabh has three movies scheduled for release. He will appear in the films Brahmastra by Ayan Mukerji, Goodbye by Vikas Bahl, and Uunchai by Sooraj Barjatya.

The programme opened with an Azadi Ke Garv Ka Mahaparv celebration in honour of the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence. Amitabh Bachchan will serve as the episode's host, and guests included Bollywood star Aamir Khan, Kargil War veteran Major DP Singh, Col. Mitali Madhumita, and MC Mary Kom and Sunil Chhetri.

In addition, to celebrate India's 75th anniversary of independence, the producers added a new padaav at the 15th Question called Dhan Amrit, in which the participants are guaranteed a prize of Rs 75 lakh. The jackpot has also been raised to Rs 7.5 crore.

Previously, viewers who participated in PlayAlong had the opportunity to sit in the hotseat at the conclusion of the show. Now, however, they will have the opportunity to do so every Friday.