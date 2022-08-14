KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan enquires about online dating from contestant, says 'yeh apne liye...'

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan certainly enjoys hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati, and his camaraderie with contestants makes the show an entertaining informative programme. Next week, Amitabh will host the show with a unique set of contestants, and the host made sure to keep the 'entertainment' quotient high with his gags.

In the upcoming episodes, the megastar will turn into a matchmaker, and he will direct the contestant to share his views about his potential bride. Mr Bachchan asks, "Jeevan sangni kaisi honi chaiye?" Asks Mr Bachchan. The contestant shares his views and states that he won't be facing rejection anymore, as Amitabh Bachchan did 'marketing' for him.

In another episode, The Paa actor curiously asks a young contestant, "ek baat bataiye bhaisaab, yeh online dating hoti kaisi hai?" The audience and the contestant laugh at the host's question. Then Mr Bachchan further explains his stand by saying, "Yeh apne liye nahi puch raha hu..." and blushes over it.

While hosting the 14th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, the megastar opened up on the criticism and online trolling. While playing the game with Samit Sharma, a copywriter, Bachchan talked about the digital world and he revealed why he uses EF at the start of his blogs. According to the star, EF means 'extended family.' The host's revelation brought applause from the audience.

Later, Amitabh Bachchan said, "Yeh social media kabhi kabhi samaj nahi aata. Kabhi koi photo ya kuch post kar de... toh bahut gaali bhi padti hai." Samit got stunned to know it, and the actor further added, "Kisi ne mujhe bataya ki aap neeche comments padha kare. Aur waha aisi aisi baatein likhi hoti hai..." Sharma was finding it hard to believe, so the Paa star further recalled a comment, "Kya samjte ho khud ko," and everyone in the audience laughed.