Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan cries after Abhishek Bachchan hugs him on show

File photo

On October 11, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan will celebrate his 80th birthday. He experienced a teary moment while filming the upcoming birthday episode when his son, Abhishek Bachchan, made an unexpected visit on the game show. Jaya Bachchan will also appear in the episode. The episode's ad, which features a visibly surprised Amitabh Bachchan giving Abhishek a when he arrives, was shared on social media by the show's creators.

Amitabh Bachchan can be seen hosting the show in the advertisement. The contestants and Big B appear shocked as the buzzer sounds earlier than usual. The seasoned actor can be heard stating, "Bohot jaldi khatam kar diya khel ko." The popular song "Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein Khayaal Aata Hai" by Big B, but with Abhishek's voice, plays in the background as the video progresses.

“KBC ke manch kuch aise pal aaye, jo aansu ponchte hai sabke unn Amitabh Bachchan ji ke hi aankhon se aansu chhalak gaye!” read the caption.

On Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, Amitabh Bachchan revealed an interesting fact related to Pratiksha. While hosting the game, he introduced the contestant Prakyath Shetty and his family members to the audience. Shetty's sister's name is Pratiksha. So, Amitabh added, "Pratiksha is a very beautiful name, even his father named their house Pratiksha."

The Goodbye star stated that many people asked him the reason behind naming the house. “People ask me why did you keep your house name Pratiksha. But I convey to them that I did not choose it my father did." He continued, "I questioned my father about why did you keep the name Pratiksha. Bapuji has a poem with a line that says 'swagat sabke liye hain par nahi hain kisi ke liye Pratiksha.'" Everyone clapped and they contained playing the show

In a previous episode, Amitabh Bachchan asked a picture-based question to contestant Naveen Kumar. While sharing the options, a picture of a snake appeared on the screen. After answering the question, the contestant was asked to take the picture down as he is afraid of snakes. Bachchan resonated with him and added that even he fears them. Naveen added that whenever he sees a snake, he catches a fever, and the host stated that even he goes through similar feelings.