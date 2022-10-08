Search icon
Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan breaks down after wife Jaya Bachchan makes a revelation

Abhishek Bachchan, who is seen on the hot seat, gives him a surprise as he announces Jaya Bachchan's entry.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 01:18 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan, the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati, will have two of his relatives take the hot seat during the episode on his birthday. Amitabh gets tearful in the episode's preview, which depicts him reacting to Jaya Bachchan's revelation about him. The episode will air on October 11, Amitabh's birthday. 

Amitabh reacts in shock that the game was over too soon as the hooter buzzes before timeout in the KBC advertisement. Abhishek Bachchan, who is seen on the hot seat, gives him a surprise as he announces Jaya Bachchan's entry. 

When Jaya shares a revelation with his audience during the game, Amitabh breaks down in tears. 

Sony shared the promo on social media with the caption, “KBC ke manch par aaye inn special guest ko dekh @amitabhbachchan ji ho gaye bhaavuk! (Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional on seeing these special guests on KBC).” 

On October 11, Amitabh will celebrate his 80th birthday. After testing positive for Covid-19 a second time in August, he took a brief break from filming the quiz show. 

On Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, Amitabh Bachchan revealed an interesting fact related to Pratiksha. While hosting the game, he introduced the contestant Prakyath Shetty and his family members to the audience. Shetty's sister's name is Pratiksha. So, Amitabh added, "Pratiksha is a very beautiful name, even his father named their house Pratiksha."    

The Goodbye star stated that many people asked him the reason behind naming the house. “People ask me why did you keep your house name Pratiksha. But I convey to them that I did not choose it my father did." He continued, "I questioned my father about why did you keep the name Pratiksha. Bapuji has a poem with a line that says 'swagat sabke liye hain par nahi hain kisi ke liye Pratiksha.'" Everyone clapped and they contained playing the show   

