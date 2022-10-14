Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan asks question on BTS, desi ARMY reacts

Amitabh Bachchan-BTS/Twitter

The ongoing season of the quizzing-based game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 is garnering huge TRPs on national television. The episode telecast on October 12 had a surprise for the fans of the South Korean band BTS, known as ARMY, when the host Amitabh Bachchan asked a question about the septet.

The episode began with Dr. Tanvi Khanna from Patiala winning the fastest-finger-first round and taking the host seat. Her question worth Rs 5000 read as, "The band BTS, having Jin, SUGA, and J-Hope as three of its members, is from which Asian country?" with the options as South Korea, Iran, Sri Lanka, and Mongolia.

The contestant quickly locked in the first option and gave the correct answer saying that she is a K-Pop fan. The actor, whose 80th birthday was celebrated on the sets of KBC on October 11, asked her what does K-Pop mean, to which Tanvi explained to Big B that it stands for Korean Pop music.



The Desi ARMY couldn't control themselves and shared several videos and screenshots on Twitter making KBC x BTS viral. One Indian BTS fan explained how big a moment it was as they wrote, "For International ARMYs who don’t know, KBC is one of the most popular shows in India. You have no idea just how happy we are".

Another BTS fan wrote, "A question related to BTS asked on one of the most viewed Indian shows KBC like people from every age group watch this, OMG", while another tweeted, "I was watching KBC and they asked a question about BTS, I was like Haaiiin? and my mom was like Aa gaya tera BTS".

I WAS WATCHING KBC AND THEY ASKED A QUESTION ABOUT BTS I WAS LIKE HAAAAIIIINNN MY MOM WAS LIKE AA GYA TERA BTS pic.twitter.com/D3dgQzLMuB October 12, 2022

A QUESTION RELATED TO BTS ASKED ON ONE OF THE MOST VIEWED INDIAN SHOWS "KBC" LIKE PEOPLE FROM EVERY AGE GROUP WATCH THIS OMG. BTS IN INDIAN TEXTBOOKS SUPER SOON TO AKJAKSKS pic.twitter.com/tFKC7GrFj2 — (@barbiejungkoo) October 12, 2022

indian armys freaking out when bts was mentioned today in kbc as if they aren't the biggest band rn, global superstars, with millions of fans and got Vegas, LA and busan turn purple for their concerts jsjdsjasjds tears in my eyes rn we can never get used to this October 12, 2022

HELLO???? BTS IN KBC OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/eDKsTNFSek — (@seokjinstuna) October 12, 2022

Talking about BTS, the septet is a pop cultural phenomenon with millions of fans around the world. Apart from Jin, Suga, and J-Hope, the BTS members aka Bangtan Boys are RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook. The group has won multiple music awards and holds several Guinness world records to its name.