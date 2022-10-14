Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan asks question on BTS, desi ARMY reacts

The question asked on Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 mentioned the names of BTS members Jin, SUGA, and J-Hope.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 09:49 AM IST

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan asks question on BTS, desi ARMY reacts
Amitabh Bachchan-BTS/Twitter

The ongoing season of the quizzing-based game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 is garnering huge TRPs on national television. The episode telecast on October 12 had a surprise for the fans of the South Korean band BTS, known as ARMY, when the host Amitabh Bachchan asked a question about the septet.

The episode began with Dr. Tanvi Khanna from Patiala winning the fastest-finger-first round and taking the host seat. Her question worth Rs 5000 read as, "The band BTS, having Jin, SUGA, and J-Hope as three of its members, is from which Asian country?" with the options as South Korea, Iran, Sri Lanka, and Mongolia.

The contestant quickly locked in the first option and gave the correct answer saying that she is a K-Pop fan. The actor, whose 80th birthday was celebrated on the sets of KBC on October 11, asked her what does K-Pop mean, to which Tanvi explained to Big B that it stands for Korean Pop music.

READ | Amitabh Bachchan birthday: From Bigg Boss 3 to Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, a look at Big B's television career

The Desi ARMY couldn't control themselves and shared several videos and screenshots on Twitter making KBC x BTS viral. One Indian BTS fan explained how big a moment it was as they wrote, "For International ARMYs who don’t know, KBC is one of the most popular shows in India. You have no idea just how happy we are".

Another BTS fan wrote, "A question related to BTS asked on one of the most viewed Indian shows KBC like people from every age group watch this, OMG", while another tweeted, "I was watching KBC and they asked a question about BTS, I was like Haaiiin? and my mom was like Aa gaya tera BTS".

Talking about BTS, the septet is a pop cultural phenomenon with millions of fans around the world. Apart from Jin, Suga, and J-Hope, the BTS members aka Bangtan Boys are RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook. The group has won multiple music awards and holds several Guinness world records to its name.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Health benefits lime : 5 amazing health benefits of lime to lead a healthy lifestyle
Vikram Vedha, Drishyam 2, The Delhi Files: Here are much-awaited Bollywood's crime-thrillers
INS Vikrant: Know all about India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier
Saif Ali Khan Birthday: A look at Bhoot Police actor's lovely family photos featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and others
Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max: Indian prices, sale, booking and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result to release on THIS date: See how to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.