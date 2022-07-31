Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Aamir Khan wins Rs 50 lakh on Amitabh Bachchan show?

KBC 14

Kaun Banega Crorepati will kickstart its 14th season with a high josh as Aamir Khan and two Kargil war veterans will grace the premiere episode. All three Padma Bhushan guests get a warm welcome from host Amitabh Bachchan. Col Mitali Madhumita and Major DP Singh leave Bachchan and Khan astonished by sharing their stories of valour and bravery.

The Laal Singh Chaddha star plays the episode with both veterans, and he successfully answers all the questions correctly. As per the new clip shared by Sony Entertainment Television, Aamir and DP Singh get stuck on Rs 50 lakhs question. Aamir states that the question is 'tough,' what happens next?

The 14th season of the show will be aired from August 7, Sunday, 9 PM onwards. The show will kickstart its journey by celebrating the 75th year of Indian Independence. In the debut episode, 5 Padma Bhushan awardees will grace the show, which includes Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, gold medalist boxer MC Mary Kom, footballer Sunil Chetri, and two Kargil War veterans.

The popular quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' aired its 1000th episode on 3rd December 2021. The show began on 3rd July 2000 with Amitabh Bachchan as its host. During its ongoing 13th season, the celebrities take the hot seat on the 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' episodes each Friday. They play the quiz game and donate their winnings to noble causes.

To celebrate the historic achievement of completing 1000 episodes, Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Nanda and his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda were called guests. The two ladies sat on the hot seat while veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh's wife joined the family through video-conferencing on the show's latest 'Shandaar Shukravaar' episode.