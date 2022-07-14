Search icon
Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Aamir Khan to promote Laal Singh Chaddha in first episode of Amitabh Bachchan's show?

Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 will reportedly begin on August 7 with the grand premiere episode featuring real-life heroes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 06:40 PM IST

Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan/File photos

The quizzing-game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, popularly known as KBC, is set to return with its fourteenth season with Amitabh Bachchan back in the hot seat as the show's host. Celebrating 75 years of Indian independence, KBC 14 has increased its prize money to Rs 7.5 crore and has introduced a new stage of Rs 75 lakh.

The show is set to launch with a grand premiere episode whose details have been kept under wraps as of now. Though if reports are to be believed, Big B will be joined by his co-star from Thugs of Hindostan Aamir Khan in the first episode who will promote his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha on Kaun Banega Crorepati 14.

As per a report in indianexpress.com, the show will premiere on August 7 with real-life heroes answering the general knowledge questions asked by the Piku actor. "Aamir Khan will also join the team to introduce a set of guests. He will also be seen talking about his film Laal Singh Chadha in the episode", the source was quoted telling the portal.

Talking about Laal Singh Chaddha, the Advait Chandan directorial is an official adaptation of the multiple Oscar-winning Hollywood drama Forrest Gump that starred Tom Hanks in the titular role. Kareena Kapoor Khan plays Aamir Khan's love interest, the character originally played by Robin Wright in the 1994 drama.

The film will also mark the Bollywood debut of Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya, son of superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni who will be seen in Amitabh Bachchan's next theatrical release Brahmastra co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Laal Singh Chaddha arrives in theatres on August 11, while Brahmastra will release on the big screen on September 9.

