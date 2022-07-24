Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Aamir Khan becomes first guest of Amitabh Bachchan hosted game show

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Nation's popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati will be back with its 14th season, and the date of the first episode is OUT! Sony Entertainment Television released a promo of the first episode of KBC 14 which highlights the major guests of the debut episode.

The 14th season of the show will be aired from August 7, Sunday, 9 PM onwards. The show will kickstart its journey by celebrating the 75th year of Indian Independence. In the debut episode, 5 Padma Bhushan awardees will grace the show, which includes Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, gold medalist boxer MC Mary Kom, footballer Sunil Chetri, and two Kargil War veterans.

The popular quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' aired its 1000th episode on 3rd December 2021. The show began on 3rd July 2000 with Amitabh Bachchan as its host. During its ongoing 13th season, the celebrities take the hot seat on the 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' episodes each Friday. They play the quiz game and donate their winnings to noble causes.

To celebrate the historic achievement of completing 1000 episodes, Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Nanda and his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda were called guests. The two ladies sat on the hot seat while veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh's wife joined the family through video-conferencing on the show's latest 'Shandaar Shukravaar' episode.

When Shweta Bachchan asked her father his feelings about the show completing 1000 episodes, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he wasn't being offered films and thus, he decided to appear on television with this show. And, the rest is history.

Amitabh said, "Darasal, ikkis saal ho gaye hain. San 2000 mein iski shuruat hui thi. Aur uss samay humko pata nahi tha. Sab log keh rahe they ke aap film se television mein jaa rahe hain, bade parde se chhote parde par aa rahe hain, aapki image ko nuksaan hoga. Lekin humari apni kuch paristhitiyan aisi thi ke mujhe laga ke filmon mein kaam jo hai wohh mil nahi raha tha, lekin pehle broadcast ke baad jiss tarah ke reaction aane shuru hue, phir aisa laga ke puri duniya badal gayi hai." Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 will be telecast on the Sony channel from August 7.