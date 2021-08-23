'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13': When, where and how to watch the latest season of Amitabh Bachchan's quiz show

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is all set to host season 13 of India’s favourite game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. The show that commenced in the year 2000 has changed the lives of countless people. Initially ‘KBC’ started with a prize of Rs 1 crore and later on went up to Rs 5 crore. As the show is all set for a grand return, let’s know the details of when and where to watch it.

When to watch ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’ will premiere on Monday, August 23 on Sony Entertainment Television at 9 pm.

Where to watch the show online?Since people are hooked to their digital devices these days, you can access ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’ on web platforms as well. Apart from Sony TV, the show will also be available on the SonyLiv app and JioTV.

Last year, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines, makers of the show did away with the studio audience and just featured Amitabh Bachchan and the contestant. However, the audience is making a comeback this season, hence making it more lively and interactive.

The lifelines of the show include ‘Ask the Expert’, ‘Audience Poll’, ‘Flip The Question’ and ’50:50’.

As per the promos and trailers of the show, two contestants have been revealed. The first contestant is a scientist named Gyaanraj while the second one is a woman named Imani Bundela, who is visually impaired.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ is a television game show based on the British program 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' The show is loved by fans of veteran superstars across the country. The show began in the year 2000 and since then, has had 12 seasons with registrations for the 13th edition conducted in May.

Since the show started in 2000, it has been hosted by Amitabh Bachchan except ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 3’ which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.