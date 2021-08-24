'KBC 13': Second contestant Dr Neha Bathla takes home Rs 12.5 lakhs, says 'came to show for self respect', not money'

India’s favourite quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’ premiered on Monday (August 23) with the dashing host, megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The second episode of the ‘KBC 13’ aired on Tuesday (August 24) and featured Dr Neha Bathla, a veterinarian from Uttarakhand’s Champawatt district.

Neha managed to beat the other contestants at Fastest Finger First and got her a place on the hot seat. Making use of all her lifelines, Neha answered 12 questions and won Rs 12.5 lakhs. However, she got a little stuck at the 13 question which was: Former cricketer Susan Itticheria is the mother of which Commonwealth Games Gold Medalist?

Dr Neha was presented with the following options: A) Juala Gutta, B) Anju Bobby George, C) Dipika Pallikal and D) Ashwini Ponnappa. Neha pondered upon the question for a while but without waisting much time she quit the game saying she wants other players also to have a chance.

She ended up taking home Rs 12.5 lakhs. When Bachchan asked what will she do with the money, Dr Neha said that money is secondary but she came to ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ for self-respect.

Neha opened up on how people praise her for being a doctor but then look down on her when they get to know she’s a veterinarian. She stressed her job is very tough since she has to treat animals who can’t even speak for themselves.

While speaking to Times Now Digital, Dr Neha said that she was completely star-struck by senior Bachchan who spoke to her earnestly about her family and profession. “I think he listens to everyone so nicely that you want to tell him more about yourself, and your life. He listens to everything so eagerly, it doesn't seem like we are talking on a show. It's more like he has come to meet you, and wants to genuinely talk to you. It's really nice talking to him,” she said in Hindi.