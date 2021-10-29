â€˜Kaun Banega Crorepati 13â€™: Kriti Sanon goes down on one knee for Amitabh Bachchan â€“ WATCH

Kriti Sanon and Rajkumar Rao made a visit to the sets of superstar Amitabh Bachchan's hosted quiz programme ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ to grace the 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' episode and promote their new film 'Hum Do Hamare Do.'

On the show, Kriti went down on one knee and requested a dance from the Big B. As they waltzed on the sets of KBC 13, Kriti followed Amitabh's lead and danced, while Rajkummar Rao applauded them.

With red rose and blush emojis, Kriti shared a video of the same on her Instagram account.

Big B shared a beautiful collage of himself dancing with the 'Mimi' actress on Instagram. In the photographs, the two are all smiles. “Ballroom dancing with the beautiful lady in red - Kriti Sanon. Aah... Amitabh's post read, "Brought back those college and Calcutta days."

Rajkumar Rao will also appear in the upcoming episode, replicating the legendary 'Ma' sequence from Amitabh Bachchan's film 'Deewar,'. On the KBC show, the actor was also seen performing a rap, impressing Kriti and Amitabh.

Previously the teaser of ‘Hum Do Humare Do’ was also released. The teaser opens with Kriti Sanon telling Rajkummar Rao that she will only marry a man who has an adorable family. Rajkummar Rao, who is the sole breadwinner in his family, devises a scheme to adopt a set of parents. Rajkummar Rao contacted Paresh Rawal and his long-lost love, played by Ratna Pathak Shah, who have joined the cast to represent his parents.

This sets the stage for a comedy of errors, thanks to Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah, who are clearly unprepared to play Rajkummar Rao's parents. When asked by Kriti Sanon and her family about their love journey, they give different answers. The teaser also shows Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah's love tale, which didn't go as planned once upon a time. Ratna Pathak Shah is still angry with Paresh Rawal for this, as the trailer indicates.

‘Hum Do Hamare Do’, directed by Abhishek Jain and starring Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon, premiered on Disney + Hotstar on October 29.