‘KBC 13’: Kapil Sharma reveals Amitabh Bachchan apologized to him once for THIS reason

On Friday's episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13', comedian Kapil Sharma and actor Sonu Sood were the celebrity guests. Kapil told a story about host Amitabh Bachchan on the show.

The promo for Amitabh's first appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show was to be shot around 9 p.m., according to Kapil.

“Main toh 6 baje pohoch gaya, suit-vuit pehen ke ready ho gaya. Bachchan saab aaye 9.02 pe. Aake inhone aisi baat boli jo aaj tak mujhe nahi bhoolti (I reached at 6, I wore a suit and everything. Mr Bachchan reached at 9.02. He said something that I remember till today),” he revealed.

Amitabh apologised to Kapil for keeping him waiting for two minutes. “Kehte hai, ‘Maaf kijiyega, main 2 minute late ho gaya.’ Maine kaha, ‘2 minute bhi koi late hota hai?’ (He said, ‘Please forgive me, I am two minutes late.’ I said, ‘Two minutes is not even considered late’),” the comedian said.

Amitabh had teased Kapil earlier in the episode about appearing late for the ‘KBC 13’ shoot. “Aaj aap theek time pe aaye hai. Aapko humne milna tha 12 baje, theek 4.30 baje aa gaye aap (You came right on time today. We were supposed to meet you at 12, you arrived at 4.30 on the dot),” Amitabh said, cracking Kapil up.

On 'KBC 13', Kapil and Sonu won Rs. 25 lakhs. They gathered the money for the Sood Charity Foundation, which has been assisting several families with medical and educational needs as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.