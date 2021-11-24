‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’: John Abraham gets emotional in front of Amitabh Bachchan - WATCH

Action man John Abraham recalled his shooting days with Abhishek Bachchan on the film ‘Dhoom’ and also talked about their shared interest in football. John and Divya Khosla Kumar along with producer Nikkhil Advani will appear on the Friday special episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’.



The ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’ cast will share some moments from their personal lives and also share industry experiences. John will be seen throwing light on his shooting days with Abhishek Bachchan in the film `Dhoom` and also talk about their shared interest in football.



John will also be seen performing some football tricks on the show and host Amitabh Bachchan will also join him. Divya Khosla Kumar and Nikkhil Advani will also be seen playing the game with host Amitabh. Divya and Nikkhil Advani will be seen sharing memories of how they've grown up watching ‘KBC’. Meanwhile, John gets emotional in front of Big B.

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13's 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' episode will air on November 26 on Sony Entertainment Television.

Earlier, talking about his character in the film, John told IANS, “I knew that I will be playing two characters, one that of the vigilante which is inspired by the first part of the film and second is of a police officer. They are twin brothers and I am also playing the father of these two youngsters when the story goes to a flashback.”

He added, “Initially, I was not convinced with playing the father's character but eventually, I did. That character is set in a different time and era. Whereas the story of DSP Jay and Satya is set in the present time. Though this was not the first time I played a police officer, as you know I played a real-life iconic personality like late DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav in Batla House but playing DSP Jay was very different.” ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’ will be released on 25 November.