‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’: Geeta Singh wins Rs 1 crore, fails to answer THIS Rs 7 crore question

'KBC 13' is a show that keeps you on the edge of your seat the entire time. It aids in the learning and comprehension of a wide range of subjects too.

Geeta Singh, a woman with a thousand dreams, came on Amitabh Bachchan's show today to fulfil one of them. Geeta performed admirably and left Amitabh Bachchan speechless. She didn't use all her lifelines and gave up after the 1 crore question.

The following questions are asked:

Q. She is a representative of which party? (Photo question)

A. J and K Peoples Democratic Party

Q. Which Part of a Kabir doha forms the title of a play by Bhisham Sahni?

A. Kabira Khada Bazar Mein

Q. Which Indian athlete finished first in the 800 metre race at the 1986 Seoul Asiad but was disqualified due to lane violation?

A. Shiny Abraham

Q. Who among the following was appointed as NASA’s acting Chief of Staff in February 2021?

A. Bhavya Lal

Q. In 1667, the Run island in Indonesia was exchanged by the Dutch giving up which present-day territory to the British?

A. New York

Q. PK Garg and Homi D Motivala are the only two athletes to be awarded the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award in which discipline?

A. Yachting

The Rs 7 crore question was-

Q. Which of these is not one of the names of three of Akbar’s grandsons when they were briefly converted to Christianity after being handed over to Jesuit priests?

A. Don Felipe

The contestants were chosen totally online for the second year in a row. Everything was done online due to the Covid-19 pandemic, from registration to auditions. Unlike past years, the performance will have a live audience in the studio this year. As a result, one of the most popular lifelines, Audience Poll, has made a comeback.