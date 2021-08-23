‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’: FIRST contestant Gyaanraj takes home 3.2 lakhs in Amitabh Bachchan hosted show

Today marks the debut of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13' on Sony TV. For the 12th time, Amitabh Bachchan will be hosting the show.

For Fastest Finger First, Big B gave three questions. The first question was about Covid-19, the second about Raksha Bandhan, and the third about the Olympics.Gyaanraj won the Fastest Finger First Triple Test and took the hot seat for the first time this season.

Gyaanraj, the first contender, is a member of a team of 100 scientists who serve as advisors to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Despite his high qualifications, Gyaanraj continues to work as a science teacher in a remote Jharkhand school.

Gyan Raj received Rs 1000 for successfully answering the first question. He stated that Rancho of 3 Idiots has influenced his life. He easily surpassed the 5000-rupee mark.

Gyan Raj utilised his first lifeline to get Rs 10,000 by answering the fifth question. He was asked to name the singer, Naino Melin Sapna. Amit Kumar was the correct answer. He used Audience Poll, which perplexed him. As a result, he chose the second option, Flip The Question. He got Rs 10,000 after answering a mythical question.

Gyan Raj was asked a question on mathematician S Ramanujan for Rs 6.4 lakh. 'What is the number of the taxicab that mathematician GH Hardy took when he visited S Ramanujan, now known as the Hardy-Ramanujan Number?' And 1729 is the proper answer to the question. Gyan utilised his final lifeline 50:50 and correctly answered the question.

For Rs 12.5 lakh, Gyan Raj was perplexed with the 12th question. After giving a wrong answer, his prize was reduced to Rs 3.2 lakh.The question for Rs 12.5 lakh was: What language was the autobiographical Baburnama written in? and correct answer was Chagtai.

The contestants were chosen totally online for the second year in a row. Everything was done online due to the Covid-19 epidemic, from registration to auditions. Unlike past years, the performance will have a live audience in the studio this year. As a result, one of the most popular lifelines, Audience Poll, has made a comeback. The show has gone through a lot of changes. The game-timer has been called Dhuk-Dhuki ji, which keeps everyone on the edge of their seats, from competitors to spectators. Meanwhile, Dhuk-Dhuki ji has been called the game-timer that has everyone on the edge of their seats, from participants to supporters.