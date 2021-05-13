'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13': Can you guess the right answer for 4th question asked by Amitabh Bachchan? Find out here

Much to the excitement of the 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' fans, the makers are bringing the 13th season of the quiz based show. For the same, the registrations have kickstarted since Monday. On Thursday, the fourth question was asked by the host megastar Amitabh Bachchan as per the registration process. Along with that, Big B even shared about how 'koshish' is the right mantra for achieving what you are striving for.

Here's the fourth question asked by Amitabh Bachchan for 'KBC 13' registrations - 'Which two seas are connected by the Suez Canal?' The options are - the Caspian Sea and the Black Sea, the Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea, the Adriatic Sea and the Red Sea, the North Sea and the Tyrrhenian Sea. The right answer is the Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea.

While sharing the question, the channel airing the show wrote, "#KBC13 Here is the 4th question of the #KBC13 registrations. Please send in your answers before 9 PM tomorrow. @sonylivindia @amitabhbachchan."

For the uninitiated, 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' is a television game show based on the British program 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' The show is loved by fans of the veteran superstar across the country. The show began in the year 2000 and since then, has had 12 seasons with registrations for the 13th edition underway.

While filming the 12th season of 'KBC' in July 2020, Big B and his actor son Abhishek Bachchan were both diagnosed with COVID-19 along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan, the time when India was witnessing the first wave of the deadly infection.