‘KBC 13’: Can you answer this Rs 50 lakh question about official languages that Amit couldn't?

It's always fun to sit in front of the TV and speculate on which questions Amitabh Bachchan may ask, and how many of them you already know the answers to. When confronted with these questions in order to earn a certain amount of money from the show, the person in the hot seat becomes considerably more pressured and challenged.

On today's episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13,' Amit arrived to fulfil her ambitions and played very well.

Some questions that came his way were-

Q. Which of these continents has never hosted the Olympic Games?

A. Africa

Q. Which of these monuments is not in the same district as the other three?

A. Aga Khan Palace

Q.Which of these settlements was established by Mahatma Gandhi during his stay in South Africa in 1904?

A. Phoenix Settlement

Q. Who among these has written books about two former prime ministers. P V Narasimha Rao and Dr Manmohan Singh?

A. Sanjay Baru

The question about official languages was -

Q. According to the Guinness World Records, which country has the most number of official languages?

A. Zimbabwe

The contestants were chosen totally online for the second year in a row. Everything was done online due to the Covid-19 pandemic, from registration to auditions. Unlike past years, the performance will have a live audience in the studio this year. As a result, one of the most popular lifelines, Audience Poll, has made a comeback