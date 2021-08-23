'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13': Amitabh Bachchan introduces visually impaired contestant who will play for Rs 1 crore- watch

India’s favourite ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ is back with another season and fans can’t keep calm. ‘KBC 13’ will premiere on your small screens on Monday (August 23) at 9 pm and megastar Amitabh Bachchan will continue as a host.

In the latest promo of the show, Amitabh Bachchan introduces Imani Bundela, a contestant who will grace the hot seat. Bachchan guides Bundela to the seat and informs the audience that she is visually impaired. The promo further shows that Imani was successful in reaching to the 15th question and will play for Rs 1 crore.

However, the promo left the audience hanging who will find out whether Imani won the coveted Rs 1 crore prize or not only once the show starts. As the video fades out, one can hear Imani saying, “Yun toh zindagi sabhi kaat lete hain yahan, magar zindagi jiyo aise ki misaal ban jaye.”

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ is a television game show based on the British program 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' The show is loved by fans of veteran superstar across the country. The show began in the year 2000 and since then, has had 12 seasons with registrations for the 13th edition conducted in May.

Since the show started in 2000, it has been hosted by Amitabh Bachchan except ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 3’ which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Amitabh will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles and Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in key roles. He also has Rumy Jaffrey ‘Chehre’ which will feature Emraan Hashmi and Rhea Chakraborty in pivotal roles. Apart from that, he will feature in Nag Ashwin’s untitled project starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.