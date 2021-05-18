'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13': Amitabh Bachchan asks ninth question for registration, know the answer here

After interesting eight questions asked by Amitabh Bachchan for 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13' registrations, the megastar threw the ninth question on Monday. This time, the question is mixed with general knowledge and current affairs as it's about two people first and the recent one to hold the same position in the coveted post in India. The question read as "Sukumar Sen was the first and Sushil Chandra is the most recent holder of which post in India?"

The options are - A. Chief Election Commissioner of India, B. Chief Justice of India, C. Comptroller and D. Auditor General of India and Attorney General of India. The right answer is Option A - Chief Election Commissioner of India.

While sharing the question, the video was captioned as "Here is the 9th question of the #KBC13 registrations. Please send in your answers before 9 PM tomorrow. @SonyLIV @SrBachchan."

Meanwhile, Sukumar Sen became the first Chief Election Commissioner of India, serving from 21 March 1950 to 19 December 1958. He oversaw independent India's first two general elections in 1951–52 and 1957. Sen also served as the first Chief Election Commissioner in Sudan.

Whereas Sushil Chandra is the current and 24th Chief Election Commissioner of India. He was also the Chairperson of the Central Board of Direct Taxes.

Talking about 'KBC 13', Big B returns as the host for the 21st year of the show as it went on air for the first time in 2000. The megastar even hosted the show in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.