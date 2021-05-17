'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13': Amitabh Bachchan asks 8th question for registration, know the answer here

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’ will soon hit the small screens and makers of the show have said that this season will follow a digital selection and screening process.

The registrations for ‘KBC 13’ began May 10 at 9 pm. The show’s host, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday (May 17) asked the eighth question for the registration process. Bachchan also said that no matter how difficult a challenge is in life, if one works hard enough they can conquer all their dreams.

Here's the eighth question asked by Amitabh Bachchan for 'KBC 13' registrations:

Who has been honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke award in 2021?

A)Kalam Haasan

B)Dharmendra

C)Jeetendra

D)Rajnikanth

The correct answer is D) Rajnikanth

Participants can answer the questions by logging in to the ‘Sony Liv’ App or by sending a SMS. To send answer via SMS participants need to send ‘KBC<space>Your answer<space>Age<space>Gender’ to ‘509093’.

While sharing the question, the channel airing the show wrote, "#KBC13 Here is the 7th question of the #KBC13 registrations. Please send in your answers before 9 PM tomorrow. @sonylivindia @amitabhbachchan.”

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ is a television game show based on the British program 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' The show is loved by fans of the veteran superstar across the country. The show began in the year 2000 and since then, has had 12 seasons with registrations for the 13th edition underway.

It is to be noted that while filming the 12th season of 'KBC' in July 2020, Big B and his actor son Abhishek Bachchan were both diagnosed with COVID-19 along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan.