'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13': Amitabh Bachchan asks 10th question for registration, know the answer here
Here's the answer to the tenth question to register for 'KBC 13'.
Written By
Edited By
Aishwarya Vasudevan
Source
DNA webdesk
Amitabh Bachchan has asked the 10th question for 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13' registrations. The question is - 'Where did Perseverance rover successfully land in 2012?' The options are - A. Mars B. Venus C. Jupiter D. Ganymede. The right answer is Option A - Mars.
Here is the last question of the #KBC13 registrations. Please send in your answers before 9 PM tomorrow. @SonyLIV @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/gTuZIttWuO— sonytv (@SonyTV) May 19, 2021