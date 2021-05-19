'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13': Amitabh Bachchan asks 10th question for registration, know the answer here

Amitabh Bachchan has asked the 10th question for 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13' registrations. The question is - 'Where did Perseverance rover successfully land in 2012?' The options are - A. Mars B. Venus C. Jupiter D. Ganymede. The right answer is Option A - Mars.

Here is the last question of the #KBC13 registrations. Please send in your answers before 9 PM tomorrow. @SonyLIV @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/gTuZIttWuO — sonytv (@SonyTV) May 19, 2021