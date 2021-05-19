Trending#

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13': Amitabh Bachchan asks 10th question for registration, know the answer here

Here's the answer to the tenth question to register for 'KBC 13'.


Amitabh Bachchan, Kaun Banega Crorepati

Written By

Edited By

Aishwarya Vasudevan

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: May 19, 2021, 09:25 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan has asked the 10th question for 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13' registrations. The question is - 'Where did Perseverance rover successfully land in 2012?' The options are - A. Mars B. Venus C. Jupiter D. Ganymede. The right answer is Option A - Mars.