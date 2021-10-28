Headlines

Television

'KBC 13': Amitabh Bachchan appeals to contestant's father, who abandoned family, to return home

In the new promo video, Saurav, a contestant sitting on the hot seat, can be heard talking about his father who abandoned his family years ago.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2021, 09:57 AM IST

The quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' is one of the most loved shows in the country. Recently, the official page of Sony Entertainment Television shared a pre-recorded video from the sets of the popular game show which grabbed everyone’s attention. In the video, host Amitabh Bachchan is seen requesting a contestant’s father to come back home.

In the new promo video, Saurav, a contestant sitting on the hot seat, can be heard talking about his father who left the house years ago. Sourav mentioned that his father left them to avoid repaying a loan he had taken. During his conversation with Big B, Saurav said that his family and he tried hard to find his father but in vain. His father had taken a massive loan from various people who the family is still repaying, even after seven years. Saurav and his brother who was accompanying him on the KBC sets told Big B that they have been looking everywhere across the country for the dad but had still not found a trace of him. While talking about their father, both Saurav and his brother got teary-eyed. After listening to Saurav, even Big B couldn't hold back his emotions and had tears in his eyes. 

After listening to their touching story, Amitabh made a request to their father. The actor prayed to their father with folded hands and said "wherever you are, come back home, both your sons can repay whatever amount you had to pay back." 

According to the video, Sourav, who is on the hot seat, has reached the 14th question with prize money of 50 lakhs. The video of Amitabh Bachchan requesting Saurav's father to return home has been going viral on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has qaq lineup of films including 'The Intern', 'Goodbye', 'Mayday' among others. 

 

