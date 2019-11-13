'Kaun Banega Crorepati 11': Contestant Ajeet Kumar becomes 4th contestant to win crore, quits on Rs 7 crore question

On Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 11 hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, a contestant named Ajeet Kumar hailing from Bihar went on to win Rs 1 crore as prize money. However, he failed to answer the Rs 7 crore question and quit the game. Ajeet has become the fourth contestant of this season to become a Crorepati and has been touted as the smartest player of the game. He was applauded for his knowledge and for playing the game very smartly.

The Rs 7 crore question was 'Who is the first cricketer to score two T20 international fifties on the same day in two different matches?'. While the options were Nawroz Mangal, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Shahzad and Shakib Al Hasan. Ajeet, however, had no clue about the answer, quit the game and guessed Nawroz Mangal, but the correct answer was Mohammad Shahzad. Nevertheless, he indeed left an impressive mark on Big B and everyone.

While talking about his winning experience, Ajeet told Indian Express Online, "It was an amazing experience to be on the show. When I got through the audition, I had the confidence that I will do well but never did I imagine that I will take home Rs 1 crore. It’s a very special moment and a lifetime experience for me. Honestly, there’s no end to my happiness and this feeling cannot be expressed in words."

He also shared about being able to be in the same frame with Amitabh Bachchan. Ajeet said, "It’s so difficult to keep your calm in front of him. He is a superstar and it really took effort to not lose my concentration. If you see the episodes, I was trying to not look at him much. I wanted to keep my focus and play the game."