‘Kasht hota hai..’: Amitabh Bachchan reacts after KBC 16 contestant asks him if he gives time to Jaya Bachchan

In the latest episode of KBC 16, a contestant asked Amitabh Bachchan if he is able to give time to his wife Jaya Bachchan.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is one of the biggest names in the Indian film industry, is everyone's favourite host. He has been hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati for more than 2 decades and is currently hosting season 16.

In the latest episode of KBC 16, a contestant asked him if he is able to give time to his wife Jaya Bachchan. He said, "Oho kya bataye? Yeh joh parivarik prashn puch lete hai na log yaha aake..usmei humko bada kasht hota hai."

He recalled, “huamara kaam joh tha woh teen shift mei hota tha. Subah 7 baje se leke dupahar 2 baje tak ek film ek shift. 2 baje dupahar se leke 10 baje tak raat ko dusri alag film, dusra shift. Phir wapas 7 baje wali shift pe jana hai."

Jaya Bachchan has always been vocal about her affection and dedication towards her husband, megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The two actors got romantically involved during Zanjeer and got married in July 1973. However, did you know that Jaya Bachchan had a big crush on a Bollywood superstar, and it was not Amitabh Bachchan?

Jaya Bachchan made this revelation while appearing on Koffee With Karan Season 2 (2007). In the chat show, Jaya appeared with Hema Malini. In the episode, Jaya revealed that she had a huge crush on Dharmendra, and she even wanted to play Basanti in Sholay (1975).

Talking about her fangirl moment with Dharmendra, Jaya went on to call her 'Greek God' and said, "I should have played Basanti because I loved Dharmendra. When I saw him for the first time when I was introduced to him, I got so nervous, I didn't know what to do. He was a fantastic-looking man. I still remember what he was wearing, a white dress, and a white trouser and white shirt. He looked like a Greek God."

In the iconic film, Jaya Bachchan played widow Radha and was paired opposite Amitabh Bachchan. Whereas, Hema Malini played Basanti, and was paired with Dharmendra. Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra shared screen space in Mili and Chupke Chupke. Years later they came back in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.