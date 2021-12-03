Kashmera Shah sizzles in bikini on 50th birthday, shares jaw-dropping photo

Popular TV and film actor Kashmera Shah celebrated her 50th birthday on Thursday, 2nd December. She took to Instagram and posted a jaw-dropping picture in which she can be seen smiling in her bikini. Kashmera Shah is married to famous comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek who appears on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

Kashmera captioned her photo with a lengthy message in which she shared an amazing advice for all the younger people. She said that people should stop worrying about others' opinions in order to attain better face and body. "A milestone birthday today and my only advice to those who are decades and miles behind me in age as well as spirit… Never Grow Old…Just Age Beautifully. The less you think of what others think of you the more it will show on your face and body. Love you all my fans and friends. Wait for the next few years for more sinful pictures and even more kickass work in films.", she wrote.

Kashmera, who was last seen in 'Bigg Boss 14' as a challenger, even thanked her husband Krushna for always supporting her ambitions. "And thank u to my husband @krushna30 for always supporting my ambition and always letting me be comfortable with my enviable body ( yes I say it myself as I think we don’t tell ourselves enough how much we love us) Good Luck to the next 50 years", she further added.

Krushna Abhishek also took to Instagram on Thursday to wish his wife and had posted a 25-second video clip that featured scintillating and hot pictures of Kashmera with Badshah's latest hit 'Jugnu' playing in the background.



Krushna had also written a lovely message wishing her wife along with their romantic picture in another post. "Happy happy birthday...kash lots and lots of love to u...may u get all the happiness and what ever u wish in life...birthdays hv always been more special since u hv cum in my life...God bless u #wife #love #cuddler #happiness @kashmera1 can't wait for ur next venture all will know how hard hv u worked fingers crossed love u", the message read.



Krushna and Kashmera became proud parents to twin sons, Rayaan and Krishaang born through surrogacy in 2017.