Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Kashmera Shah screams for help during massage, shares video

Kashmera Shah, who never fails to impress us with her hilarious Instagram posts, can be seen taking massage in the new viral video.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 09:19 PM IST

Kashmera Shah screams for help during massage, shares video
Credit: Kashmera Shah/Instagram

Be it her style or her unfiltered statements, popular actress Kashmera Shah often makes headlines. The actress, who has always been vocal about her thoughts, recently shared a funny video on Instagram and informed her fans that she hates massages.

In the clip, Kashmera can be seen taking a massage from a lady. However, she is not enjoying the massage and trying to run away. Sharing the clip, she wrote, “I Hate Massages.’ A number of people replied to the post, actress Tannaz Irani wrote, “Omg you must be the only star I know who doesn't enjoy massages!! Lol”

Watch video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kashmera Shah (@kashmera1)

On the personal from, Kashmera is married to comedian and actor Krushna Abhishek and has two kids with him. Earlier, Krushna Abhishek opened up about his equation with Kapil Sharma and cleared that TKSS is his show as well. Krushna was spotted taking Lord Ganesha home, and while interacting with paparazzi, he said, "Kapil and I are going together to Australia tonight. Pata nahi kya afvayein hai. There are no issues between us. I love him and he loves me. Mera bhi show hai woh... I will be back again.”

Last month in August, Krushna Abhishek confirmed that he will not be a part of the upcoming season of the show due to agreement issues between him and the producers. A source close to Pinkvilla reported, "The new season of The Kapil Sharma Show will be seen in a completely new avatar with the makers making a few changes to it. So while you will see a few new artists join the TKSS team this time, Krushna Abhishek won’t be a part of the upcoming season. Meanwhile, the channel is soon expected to make an official announcement of the show’s premiere date."

Krushna has been a part of the comedy talk show since 2018 as the owner of the Sapna Beauty Parlour and also makes the celebrities laugh hysterically by mimicking the legendary actor Dharmendra along with Kiku Sharma who portrays Sunny Deol. When the same publication contacted the actor for confirmation, he said, "Not doing it. Agreement issues." The new season of The Kapil Sharma Show will air from September 10, Saturday-Sunday at 9:30 PM on Sony. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput's UNSEEN photos with kids Misha, Zain from Sanah Kapur's wedding will melt your heart
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Haryana Board 10, 12 Result 2022 DECLARED at bseh.org.in: Check important details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.