Kashmera Shah screams for help during massage, shares video

Be it her style or her unfiltered statements, popular actress Kashmera Shah often makes headlines. The actress, who has always been vocal about her thoughts, recently shared a funny video on Instagram and informed her fans that she hates massages.

In the clip, Kashmera can be seen taking a massage from a lady. However, she is not enjoying the massage and trying to run away. Sharing the clip, she wrote, “I Hate Massages.’ A number of people replied to the post, actress Tannaz Irani wrote, “Omg you must be the only star I know who doesn't enjoy massages!! Lol”

On the personal from, Kashmera is married to comedian and actor Krushna Abhishek and has two kids with him. Earlier, Krushna Abhishek opened up about his equation with Kapil Sharma and cleared that TKSS is his show as well. Krushna was spotted taking Lord Ganesha home, and while interacting with paparazzi, he said, "Kapil and I are going together to Australia tonight. Pata nahi kya afvayein hai. There are no issues between us. I love him and he loves me. Mera bhi show hai woh... I will be back again.”

Last month in August, Krushna Abhishek confirmed that he will not be a part of the upcoming season of the show due to agreement issues between him and the producers. A source close to Pinkvilla reported, "The new season of The Kapil Sharma Show will be seen in a completely new avatar with the makers making a few changes to it. So while you will see a few new artists join the TKSS team this time, Krushna Abhishek won’t be a part of the upcoming season. Meanwhile, the channel is soon expected to make an official announcement of the show’s premiere date."

Krushna has been a part of the comedy talk show since 2018 as the owner of the Sapna Beauty Parlour and also makes the celebrities laugh hysterically by mimicking the legendary actor Dharmendra along with Kiku Sharma who portrays Sunny Deol. When the same publication contacted the actor for confirmation, he said, "Not doing it. Agreement issues." The new season of The Kapil Sharma Show will air from September 10, Saturday-Sunday at 9:30 PM on Sony.