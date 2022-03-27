Kashmera Shah grooves to Oo Antava from Allu Arjun's Pushpa- WATCH

Kashmera Shah, one of the most confident actresses, on Saturday was seen grooving to popular number Oo Antava Mavva, from the film Pushpa. The actress was looking amazing while dancing on the stage, her dance video is now doing rounds on social media.

Kashmera’s dance clip has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Hottie Kashmera Shah set the stage on fire on the super hot dance number “OO Antava Mavva” at Munisha Khatwani’s engagement. (song changed due to copyright concerns).” She can be seen wearing a gorgeous black dress in the clip.

Watch the video here:

Earlier, on her 50th birthday, she took to Instagram and posted a jaw-dropping picture in which she can be seen smiling in her bikini. Kashmera Shah is married to famous comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek who appears on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

Kashmera captioned her photo with a lengthy message in which she shared an amazing advice for all the younger people. She said that people should stop worrying about others' opinions in order to attain better face and body. “A milestone birthday today and my only advice to those who are decades and miles behind me in age as well as spirit… Never Grow Old…Just Age Beautifully. The less you think of what others think of you the more it will show on your face and body. Love you all my fans and friends. Wait for the next few years for more sinful pictures and even more kickass work in films,” she wrote.

Kashmera, who was last seen in 'Bigg Boss 14' as a challenger, even thanked her husband Krushna for always supporting her ambitions. “And thank u to my husband @krushna30 for always supporting my ambition and always letting me be comfortable with my enviable body ( yes I say it myself as I think we don’t tell ourselves enough how much we love us) Good Luck to the next 50 years,” she further added.

Krushna Abhishek also took to Instagram on Thursday to wish his wife and had posted a 25-second video clip that featured scintillating and hot pictures of Kashmera with Badshah's latest hit 'Jugnu' playing in the background.