Apple iPhone 12 available at Rs 12,700 on Flipkart after Rs 41,299 off, likely to be discontinued soon

Meet man who built Rs 8000 crore firm, one of India's oldest unicorns; wishes he was a 'better CEO'

UPSC success story: Meet Uma Harathi, IITian who failed four times before cracking IAS exam with AIR 3

WhatsApp making it easier to add participants to groups, check details

Once one of India's richest actors with 7 cars, 25-room bungalow, India's first action star spent final years in chawl

Pregnancy diet: Most important nutrients for expecting mothers

Weight loss tips: Eat mushrooms to shed extra kilos

Meet the brides of Made In Heaven Season 2

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

Lalu Yadav warns PM Modi, assures I.N.D.I.A. alliance victory in Lok Sabha 2024

Pakistan Blast: At least 40 dead, dozens injured in deadly bomb blast at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Manipur Violence: I.N.D.I.A. alliance MPs meet governor; flag 'pathetic condition' of relief camps

Meet Atul Kapoor and Vijay Vikram Singh, Bigg Boss' voices, know how much they earn per season

Dia Mirza says she chose to be a 'part-time actor' for this reason: 'The only way I can safeguard...'

Once one of India's richest actors with 7 cars, 25-room bungalow, India's first action star spent final years in chawl

Kashmera Shah gives befitting reply to Urrfii Javed, says 'beti padhao, beti bachao'- WATCH

Kashmera Shah has replied to Urrfii Javed by saying, “Ye vahi ladki hain jisne watchman ne nikaala tha."

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 02, 2022, 08:40 AM IST

Kashmera Shah recently said that Urrfii Javed is famous on Instagram but not in real life. After this, Urrfii, while interacting with paps, said that Kashmera is not famous anywhere. It seems that both the actresses are now involved in a cold war.

Earlier, Urrfii was heard talking about Kashmera Shah and said, “oh yeah! I read what she said about me. Aapke jo statements bole hai koi valid point toh likho yr. I am famous on Instagram but not in real life. Aapt oh dono me hi nahi ho.”

Kashmera Shah has now replied to the actress by saying, “Me Urrfii ko jaanti hu. Ye vahi ladki haina jo Instagram pr famous hai. Ye vahi ladki haina jise watched me thode din pehle nikaala tha. Ni Ni road par photos khichne se mana kia tha. Haan mujhe uske liye bura laga tha. Isly me bolthi rehti hu ‘Beti padhao beti bachao’. Agar ye educated hoti toh ye bhi pta hota ki me kaun hu.”

Known for her weird and strange outfit choices, television actress Urrfii Javed was recently spotted having a heated argument with the security guards in Mumbai who had objected to her getting clicked in front of the building where the actress was invited for an interview. The video for the same had gone viral on the internet. 

Reacting to the same video, Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali, who is a famous fashion designer, took to the comments section of a celebrity paparazzi account that had shared the clip and wrote, "Sorry to say but this young girl needs to be reprimanded for distasteful dressing. People are making fun of her and she thinks they like the way she dresses. Wish someone would tell her,"

Urrfi slammed Farah for calling her dressing distasteful on her Instagram account on Wednesday, March 30. She wrote, "@farahkhanali Ma'am, what is exactly 'tasteful' dressing? Please define it for me. Also, I know people don't like the way I dress, I'm not living in a bubble but also I don't care about people's opinions. You wear something that has a designer tag to it, so it's tasteful? Your relatives have starred and produced movies where women have worn tiniieee tiny clothes in item numbers. Really that's tasteful! Sexualising a woman's body for an item number that's acceptable? Charity begins at home. Peace out! This was really unnecessary on your part, Star kids wearing whatever they want is tasteful Of course."

 

Double iSmart first look: Check out Sanjay Dutt's swag and style as Big Bull in Ram Pothineni and Puri Jagannadhs next

First Rs 100 crore mega deal of cricket was signed by neither MS Dhoni nor Virat Kohli

James Anderson's kids sweet gesture for their father in 5th Ashes Test goes viral - See Pic

Meet man who quit IIT-IAS career path, high-paying MNC job to build Rs 36000 crore company

Who is Hirsh Singh? Indian-origin aeronautical engineer enters 2024 US President race; know his political career, more

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to 'lead' Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar's latest flip-flop hurt BJP's 2024 poll prospects?

