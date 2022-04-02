Kashmera Shah gives befitting reply to Urrfii Javed, says 'beti padhao, beti bachao'- WATCH

Kashmera Shah has replied to Urrfii Javed by saying, “Ye vahi ladki hain jisne watchman ne nikaala tha."

Kashmera Shah recently said that Urrfii Javed is famous on Instagram but not in real life. After this, Urrfii, while interacting with paps, said that Kashmera is not famous anywhere. It seems that both the actresses are now involved in a cold war.

Earlier, Urrfii was heard talking about Kashmera Shah and said, “oh yeah! I read what she said about me. Aapke jo statements bole hai koi valid point toh likho yr. I am famous on Instagram but not in real life. Aapt oh dono me hi nahi ho.”

Kashmera Shah has now replied to the actress by saying, “Me Urrfii ko jaanti hu. Ye vahi ladki haina jo Instagram pr famous hai. Ye vahi ladki haina jise watched me thode din pehle nikaala tha. Ni Ni road par photos khichne se mana kia tha. Haan mujhe uske liye bura laga tha. Isly me bolthi rehti hu ‘Beti padhao beti bachao’. Agar ye educated hoti toh ye bhi pta hota ki me kaun hu.”

Known for her weird and strange outfit choices, television actress Urrfii Javed was recently spotted having a heated argument with the security guards in Mumbai who had objected to her getting clicked in front of the building where the actress was invited for an interview. The video for the same had gone viral on the internet.

Reacting to the same video, Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali, who is a famous fashion designer, took to the comments section of a celebrity paparazzi account that had shared the clip and wrote, "Sorry to say but this young girl needs to be reprimanded for distasteful dressing. People are making fun of her and she thinks they like the way she dresses. Wish someone would tell her,"

Urrfi slammed Farah for calling her dressing distasteful on her Instagram account on Wednesday, March 30. She wrote, "@farahkhanali Ma'am, what is exactly 'tasteful' dressing? Please define it for me. Also, I know people don't like the way I dress, I'm not living in a bubble but also I don't care about people's opinions. You wear something that has a designer tag to it, so it's tasteful? Your relatives have starred and produced movies where women have worn tiniieee tiny clothes in item numbers. Really that's tasteful! Sexualising a woman's body for an item number that's acceptable? Charity begins at home. Peace out! This was really unnecessary on your part, Star kids wearing whatever they want is tasteful Of course."