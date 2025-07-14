Kashish Kapoor alleges cook assaulted her, breaks down: 'He pinned me...'

In a YouTube video released after reports surfaced on July 13, Kashish emotionally opened up about the terrifying incident.

Actress and Bigg Boss 18 contestant Kashish Kapoor broke down while sharing a shocking personal experience—she was recently robbed by her own domestic help in her Mumbai apartment.

Cash Missing Right Before International Trip

In a YouTube video released after reports surfaced on July 13, Kashish emotionally opened up about the terrifying incident. She said she had kept ₹7 lakh at home, intending to transfer the amount to her mother’s account on July 9, just a day before she was scheduled to fly to Singapore for work.

To her shock, when she checked the locker, the envelope was empty. Realizing her cook had just stepped out, she rushed to stop him.

Confrontation Turned Violent

“I asked him to show his pockets, but he refused. When I insisted, I saw ₹50,000 in his pocket. That’s when it hit me—he had taken the money,” Kashish said.

Things turned intense when the cook allegedly pinned her to the wall and threatened her. “He said, ‘Don’t tell anyone.’ My mind went numb. I just told him to leave my house and never come back,” she recalled, visibly shaken.

Chased Him Down 20 Floors

Kashish revealed she tried to alert her building’s security to stop the man. When that didn’t work, she ran down 20 floors herself to catch him. “I was feeling sick and panicked, but I kept telling myself—‘You can faint later. Right now, you need to stop this guy.’”

Police Complaint Filed, But No Assurances

The actress later approached the police and registered a complaint, but was told there was no guarantee she’d recover the stolen money. She said her family was unaware of the incident at the time, as she didn’t want to worry them.

‘I Was Betrayed By Someone I Trusted’

Fighting back tears, Kashish said she felt deeply hurt. “I suspected him earlier, but had no proof. I trusted him with my home, and he stole from me—and then had the nerve to lie and say he only took ₹50,000.”

She added that she had proof of the total amount in cash, including receipts and records.