'Kasautii Zindagii Kay is waiting for its hero', writes Ekta Kapoor while sharing Parth Samthaan's new web show teaser

Ekta Kapoor shared a new teaser of her 'Kasauti Zindagii Kay' actor Parth Samthaan, who is currently being treated for COVID-19. The producer posted the teaser to inform all Parth fans that filming of the web show called 'Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu' has begun.

The teaser shared by Ekta features Parth in a setup of Mumbai from the era of gangsters. It will instantly take you back to the memories of 'Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai'. However, when Parth is asked, 'Tu Don Hai Kya?', he replies, 'Don Nahi, Main Hero Bol Raha Hoon,' post which his character is shown in a grand manner.

Sharing the teaser on her Instagram, Ekta, who is also the producer of 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay,' said Kausati is waiting for its hero. She posted, “Get well soon Parth! @the_parthsamthaan ‘Kasauti...’ is waiting for its ‘Hero’ !”

After Parth Samthaan was tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, the shooting of the show 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' came to a halt. Parth confirmed the news of him testing positive.

He had shared, "Hi everyone, I had mild symptoms and got myself tested. And yes I have been tested Positive for COVID 19 ...hence I would urge and request everyone who been with me in close proximity over the last few days please go and get yourself tested. The Bmc has regularly been in touch and with the doctors' guidance I am in self-quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support. Please be safe and take care."

Meanwhile, Balaji Telefilms also released a statement which read, "We would like to inform various stakeholders that one of our talents from the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now receiving medical attention. Our first priority is to help protect our talent, production crew, and employees. We are taking all the precautions detailed in the guideline. We were and will continue following all medical protocols set by the authorities and have implemented guidelines concerning social interactions, hygiene, travel, and visits to the sets."