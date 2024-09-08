Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor Vikas Sethi dies due to cardiac arrest at 48

Vikas Sethi is survived by his wife Jhanvi Sethi and their twin boys.

Actor Vikas Sethi, known for his roles in popular 2000s TV shows Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahiin To Hoga, and Kasautii Zindagi Kay, passed away on Sunday, September 8. He was 48 years old and reportedly died from a cardiac arrest.

He is survived by his wife Jhanvi Sethi and their twin boys. According to Telly Chakkar, Vikas suffered a massive cardiac arrest after which he passed away. However, the family has not yet released an official statement regarding the unfortunate news.

Vikas was recognized for his roles as supporting characters in some of the most popular daily soaps of the 2000s. He also appeared in the third season of the dance reality show Nach Baliye, competing alongside his then-wife, Amita.