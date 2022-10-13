Search icon
Ankita Lokhande opens up on celebrating her first Karwa Chauth with Vicky Jain, says 'I just wanted to...'

Ankita Lokhande has shared her feelings about keeping a nirjala fast for her husband Vicky Jain.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 10:28 AM IST

Ankita Lokhande opens up on celebrating her first Karwa Chauth with Vicky Jain, says 'I just wanted to...'
Ankita Lokhande

Actress Ankita Lokhande is elated as she's celebrating her first Karva Chauth for her husband Vicky Jain. While interacting with Hindustan Times, the actress stated that she has been celebrating Karwa Chauth for 2-3 years now. Now that she's married to her husband, she's happy to fast for him. The Pavitra Rishta star believed that the fast isn't it for married women. "All of my friends used to do it. Even I started doing pooja once the moon came out. I have never kept a fast where I am not even having water. But, I just wanted to do something with all my whole heart. Hence, I did it back then." 

Talking about her first nirjala fast for Vicky, the Manikarnika actress said, "This time I am really hoping to do it with devotion. I hope I will be able to keep a nirjala fast. Vicky has promised me gifts. I am looking forward to those.” When Ankita was asked if Vicky is also observing a fast with her, the actress revealed, "I have asked him too. He told me ‘baby I will eat when you eat.’ I am sure he will wait for me to finish my fast and till then he won’t eat anything. But, let’s see how long I can go without eating." 

Check out Ankita and Vicky's first Ganpati Chaturti

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ankita has kept a lavish function at her place to celebrate Karva Chauth. All of her friends from the television industry would be attending. "Many of them are also having their first Karwa Chauth. The idea is to celebrate it together. Maza aayega," Ankita stated. 

Sharing more details about the celebration, Lokhande added that it’s going to be a full-fledged traditional evening, and all of her guests would be in red attires., "I have called for dholak players and people to sing. Ponds have been created at our house. Around 6-6:30 pm, Katha will be recited for all of us,” Ankita concluded. 

 

 

