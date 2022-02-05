Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera pose before media at reception, fans congratulate the duo

The newly wedded couple, Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera held a lavish wedding reception in the city, and they made their first public appearance after tieing the knot. The duo's reception happened at a high-end restaurant and several close associates from Tanna and Bangera's side attended the occasion. Choreographer Terence Lewis, who rocked Karishma's Mehandi with his dance on 'Oo Antava' graced the eve.

Here's Mr and Mrs Bangera

Amidst the reception, Karishma-Varun stepped out and posed for the media. As soon as their video surfaced online, several netizens shared their happiness. "Congratulations..she looks so beautiful," said a user. "Beautiful," exclaimed another user. "Beautiful bride happy for her," added another Karishma's fan. However, few of the user even mocked them, "Ye log itti fake smile de kese dete h," asserted a user. " One of the users ridiculed Varun's tall personality and said, "Karishama se bhi laba hai unkha pati... ab sochara hu inkhe bache (laughing emoji).

Television actress Karishma Tanna, as she got married to her beau Varun Bangera on Saturday evening. The lovely duo got married in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai, and it was attended by close associates of the couple. Before moving ahead, let's take a look at the duo's lovable moment from the mandap.

Tanna looked like a charming princess in a pink lehenga, and Varun complimented him in the white sherwani and pink turban. For the unversed, Varun Bangera is a real-estate businessman, and the duo got engaged last year in November.

Earlier in the day, Karishma shared pictures from her Mehandi ceremony that took place yesterday. She was looking enchanting in her yellow dress and was too busy making the moment blissful by dancing and spreading happiness with others. Special mention to her puddle Koko Tanna who looked joyful while attending the ceremony. Karishma is known for entertaining the audience with 'Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,' 'Naagin 3,' 'Khatron Ke Khiladi,' and she has also acted in 'Grand Masti.'