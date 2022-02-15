Karishma Tanna, Varun Bangera celebrate first Valentine's Day after marriage- WATCH

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera have been making headlines with their pictures and videos that they share on social media, after their marriage. Their fans go ‘awww’ every time they drop their photos on the internet.

On 14th February, Karishma celebrated her first valentine’s day with Varun after marriage. She posted a video in which they can be seen enjoying a dinner date. Sharing the clip, she wrote, “Perfect valentines for my valentine. Thanku. Loved the decor. So romantic.”

Watch video:

Earlier, Karishma Tanna recently shared her wedding pictures on Instagram with the caption ‘just married.’

They held a lavish wedding reception in the city, and they made their first public appearance after tieing the knot. The duo’s reception happened at a high-end restaurant and several close associates from Tanna and Bangera’s side attended the occasion. Choreographer Terence Lewis, who rocked Karishma's Mehandi with his dance on 'Oo Antava' graced the eve.

Amidst the reception, Karishma-Varun stepped out and posed for the media. As soon as their video surfaced online, several netizens shared their happiness. “Congratulations..she looks so beautiful,” said a user. “Beautiful,” exclaimed another user. “Beautiful bride happy for her,” added another Karishma's fan. However, few of the user even mocked them, “Ye log itti fake smile de kese dete h,” asserted a user. One of the users ridiculed Varun's tall personality and said, “Karishama se bhi laba hai unkha pati... ab sochara hu inkhe bache (laughing emoji).”

Karishma Tanna, as she got married to her beau Varun Bangera on February 5. The lovely duo got married in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai, and it was attended by close associates of the couple.

Tanna looked like a charming princess in a pink lehenga, and Varun complimented him in the white sherwani and pink turban. For the unversed, Varun Bangera is a real-estate businessman, and the duo got engaged last year in November.