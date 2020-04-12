Karishma Tanna speaks about her first audition, calls it 'horrible'

Television actress Karishma Tanna recently opened up about her experience on the first day of shoot with Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and said that she was unaware of the basics of dialogue delivery. The actor made her debut with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

In an interview, Karishma said, "I was very nervous, I did not know the basics of shooting. I just knew that I have to utter the dialogue after 'Roll, Camera Action'. But, I did not know the ethics of dialogue delivery, facing the camera and more. So, I asked my director to help and guide me through. And the first shot turned out to be good enough."

Karishma further opened up about her first audition and said, "My audition for Balaji was horrible. I’m generally a good student when learning lines, but in front of the camera, things go haywire. I have fumbled multiple times and it was a very ganda (bad) audition. But still, I got chosen. Ekta ma’am does not see dialogues, she wants the actor to fit in the role, acting is then taken care of. So, I guess I fit the role and that is how I got it."

Recently seen in reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, Karishma is currently in self-isolation with her mother at her home. In a recent interview, Karishma also spoke of the allegation on TV actors that they are loud and said, "If the director says to do it subtly, they will do it. I don’t understand that TV actors can’t do films. Now, it is evolving. Now, film people and web series people take TV actors seriously. They now realise that we are talented and that we can adapt to any given situation."