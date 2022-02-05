Karishma Tanna gets married to Varun Bangera, first picture and video OUT- Watch

It's time to congratulate Television actress Karishma Tanna, as she got married to her beau Varun Bangera on Saturday evening. The lovely duo got married in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai, and it was attended by close associates of the couple. Before moving ahead, let's take a look at the duo's lovable moment from the mandap.

Here is a glimpse of the couple



Tanna looked like a charming princess in a pink lehenga, and Varun complimented him in the white sherwani and pink turban. For the unversed, Varun Bangera is a real-estate businessman, and the duo got engaged last year in November. Now, let's watch the pious moment of their union.

Here's the video

Several videos from the occasion have surfaced online and the 'Sanju' actress' fans are going gaga over the wedding. In one of the videos, Varun is applying sindoor to Karishma.

In another video we see the duo sitting together in the ceremony and Varun ties mangalsutra to Karishma. Earlier in the day, Karishma shared pictures from her Mehandi ceremony that took place yesterday. She was looking enchanting in her yellow dress and was too busy making the moment blissful by dancing and spreading happiness with others. Special mention to her puddle Koko Tanna who looked joyful while attending the ceremony. Karishma is known for entertaining the audience with 'Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,' 'Naagin 3,' 'Khatron Ke Khiladi,' and she has also acted in 'Grand Masti.'