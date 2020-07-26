Karishma Tanna becomes first female winner in Rohit Shetty-hosted 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

Headlines

Wordle 837 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 4

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's Ramayana to go on floors in 2024, Yash allotted 15 days for Nitesh Tiwari's film: Report

Sachin Tendulkar named ICC global ambassador for cricket World Cup 2023

DNA TV Show: Back-to-back earthquakes jolt Nepal, rattle Delhi NCR; Know most dangerous zones

'Coming soon...': Railways minister shares inner look of Vande Bharat sleeper coaches; see pics here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wordle 837 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 4

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's Ramayana to go on floors in 2024, Yash allotted 15 days for Nitesh Tiwari's film: Report

Sachin Tendulkar named ICC global ambassador for cricket World Cup 2023

2023 ODI World Cup: Current ODI rankings of all 10 teams

8 Famous waterparks in India

7 Best detective movies to watch on Netflix

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Ammy Virk, Binnu Dhillon Talk About Sonam Bajwa’s Wedding, Say They Will Handle The 'Bar' | Part 2

Rahul Gandhi At Golden Temple For 'Sewa;' Cuts Vegetables, Engages In Other Volunteer Services

Gaddi Jaandi Ae Chalaangaan Maardi: Ammy, Binnu, Jasmin And Mahi Talk About Their Film | Part 1

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's Ramayana to go on floors in 2024, Yash allotted 15 days for Nitesh Tiwari's film: Report

Akshay Kumar recalls his interaction with late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill before Mission Raniganj: 'He was so...'

Rochelle Rao, Keith Sequeira are blessed with a baby girl, couple says 'we're on cloud nine'

HomeTelevision

Television

Karishma Tanna becomes first female winner in Rohit Shetty-hosted 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

Karishma Tanna has become the first ever female to win 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' ever since Rohit Shetty started hosting the show

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2020, 10:06 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Karishma Tanna has broken nearly a decade spell for females not winning 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', by winning the trophy for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10'. She has become the first female contestant to become the winner since Rohit Shetty came on board for the show.

When Akshay Kumar was hosting the show from 2008-2011, three out of four times, females had proven to be winners over the males on the show. While Nethra Raghuraman won the first season, Anushka Manchanda took the trophy for season two. Aarti Chhabria was the last female to pick up a trophy in 2011, and in 2020, Karishma Tanna won 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' hosted by Rohit Shetty, nearly nine years since Aarti's win.

Karishma Tanna took home a car, adn Rs. 20 lakhs of winning price. She also won the trophy awarded to the winners of the season. The renowned Television actor was competing against Balraj, Dharmesh and Karan Patel. She and Karan Patel had made it to the top two.

'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' was put on hold after COVID-19 pandemic came along, putting a halt to all lives. Once things got back to normal, the makers decided to air the finale of the show, while also continuing to air season 11 of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' simultaneously.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

The Kerala Story star Adah Sharma refuses to comment on Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War: 'It's a free nation but...'

Buffalo swallows 25-gram gold mangalsutra, know what happened then; SEE pic

PM Modi, LS Speaker OM Birla, Congress President Kharge pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

Boney Kapoor reveals if Sridevi was pregnant with Janhvi Kapoor before marriage: 'We had no choice'

'Shameful': Elon Musk criticises Canadian PM Justin Trudeau for 'crushing free speech' in Canada

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE