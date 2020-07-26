Karishma Tanna becomes first female winner in Rohit Shetty-hosted 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

Karishma Tanna has become the first ever female to win 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' ever since Rohit Shetty started hosting the show

Karishma Tanna has broken nearly a decade spell for females not winning 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', by winning the trophy for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10'. She has become the first female contestant to become the winner since Rohit Shetty came on board for the show.

When Akshay Kumar was hosting the show from 2008-2011, three out of four times, females had proven to be winners over the males on the show. While Nethra Raghuraman won the first season, Anushka Manchanda took the trophy for season two. Aarti Chhabria was the last female to pick up a trophy in 2011, and in 2020, Karishma Tanna won 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' hosted by Rohit Shetty, nearly nine years since Aarti's win.

Karishma Tanna took home a car, adn Rs. 20 lakhs of winning price. She also won the trophy awarded to the winners of the season. The renowned Television actor was competing against Balraj, Dharmesh and Karan Patel. She and Karan Patel had made it to the top two.

'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' was put on hold after COVID-19 pandemic came along, putting a halt to all lives. Once things got back to normal, the makers decided to air the finale of the show, while also continuing to air season 11 of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' simultaneously.