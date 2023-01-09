Karishma Ka Karishma, Kal Ho Naa Ho child actor Jhanak Shukla gets engaged to beau Swapnil Suryawanshi, shares photos

Credit: Jhanak Shukla/Instagram

Remember Janak Shukla, who was one of the most popular child actresses in the 90s and has worked in tv shows like Karishma Ka Karishma and films like Kal Ho Na Ho, has now engaged to her long-time boyfriend Swapnil Suryawanshi.

She shared her engagement photos on Instagram and wrote, “Finally making it official! Roka ho Gaya.” Supriya Shukla's co-stars including Sriti Jha, Kanwar Dhillon, Mohit Hiranandani, Avika Gor dropped wishes under the post. For the unversed, Janak had worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan in Kal Ho Na Ho. She was also featured in Hollywood film One Night With The King.

The actress took a break at the age of 15, In a video for Brut India, she had said, "My retirement has already begun. My parents say that because I don't work as much. I chill. I make soaps. I roam. I write sometimes. And I've done my masters so I'm like, 'It's okay," she said.

She added, “I was not actually fed up of acting. I was 15 or 16 so I was like, ‘I have to chill now.’ Because during childhood I had worked a lot but also my parents, they made me take breaks in between. I used to even go to school on a regular basis and I did my homework and everything, it was fun but somewhere I missed a small part of my childhood. So. my parents were also like, ‘Take a break now.’ So, that’s somewhere I lost the track when it comes to acting.”

Jhanak said, "I was an extrovert because I had a lot of exposure. Now, I’m the opposite. I’m very silent. After a point of time, I was like, ‘Okay, too many people approach me.’ I enjoyed that also. But, sometimes I felt I needed my space. Had I been acting now, I would actually mind, because I like walking on the streets. So, that would’ve been very difficult.”

