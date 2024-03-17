Twitter
Karanvir Sharma reveals incident that forced him to come back on TV, says 'aisa din na dekhna pade...' | Exclusive

Karanvir Sharma candidly confessed that outsiders like him are still being ignored, "Aapko jagah hi nahi hai kaam karne ki, ache role bhi nahi milte." Karanvir also shared the 'nightmarish' incident that made him sure about returning to television.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 17, 2024, 06:24 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Karanvir Sharma (Image source: Instagram)
An actor dreams about showcasing talent on the big screen. The journey to the silver screen is tough, and more difficult for an outsider. Karanvir Sharma is one such actor, who struggled to gain recognition, and years after striving hard, he created an identity for himself. 

Karanvir made his acting debut with Sadda Adda (2012) and starred in movies such as Zid, Azhar, and Shaadi Main Zaroor Aana. Unfortunately, all these movies were unsuccessful, and Karanvir wasn't getting due recognition. Karanvir started working in television where he got a better reception and roles. Karanvir tasted success with Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani. After this show, Karanvir was seen in Yami Gautam-starrer A Thursday. Despite limited screen time, Karanvir got noticed, and it looked like the actor finally found his footing in Bollywood. However, the actor returned to TV and led a successful show, Rabb Se Hai Dua.

Recently, Karanvir joined DNA India for an exclusive interaction and explained why he moved to television. Karanvir said, "Humare jaise jo outsiders hai, television hi hume sustain rakhta hai, Nahi toh kaha aise events pe ja paoge, aisi lifestyle rakh paouge. Possible hi nahi hai. Unfortunately, people have not given me that kind of opportunity in movies, because aadhe se zyada aapke industry ke log hi bhare hue hai. Aapko jagah hi nahi hai kaam karne ki, ache role bhi nahi milte." Karanvir clarified that he has no rant about nepotism but believes outsiders like him should also be considered. 

Karanvir also revealed that despite receiving positive responses for his limited role, he had no work after A Thursday, "I was surprised that despite a hit film mujhe mauke nahi mile. But it's fine, I have to survive." Praising the TV medium Karanvir added, "In TV I get to action, romance, comedy, all of that, and such a huge following. That's the power of television. I realised and I accepted wholeheartedly." 

Karanvir revealed one 'nightmarish' incident from his life that made him sure about returning to television, "Sabse muskil time tha Covid ke baad khaas kaam hua nahi despite A Thursday. I didn't charge an exceptional amount for it. Beech mein meri mom ki tabiyat kharab hui and when I told the expenses of medicines, that's the moment I decided that I wanted to do a TV show. I got back into television because aisa din na dekhna pade jab I can't pay a hospital bill. So that was the most difficult phase of my life."  

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
