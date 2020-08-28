Karanvir Bohra, Teejay Sidhu announce pregnancy on 'Naagin' actor's birthday; share pics with twins

Television actor Karanvir Bohra is celebrating his 37th birthday today and to celebrate his special day, the actor surprised his fans by announcing on Friday that he and his wife Teejay Sidhu are all set to welcome their third child together.

Taking to their Instagram accounts, the couple shared multiple heartwarming pictures. Teejay shared a photograph of cradling her baby bump with her husband and wrote, "So many blessings.. And now we get one more.. Every soul has a purpose, we don't choose them, they choose us. Thank you, little one, for believing we are worthy of you."

Karanvir also took to his Instagram account and shared a pic in which the duo can be seen making a baby out of clay. Calling it the best birthday ever, he wrote, "Ultimately, it's God who is the creator, He crafts every little detail with His own hands. We are the vessels, waiting to receive whatever he has in store for us. Thank you to our Divine for this beautiful blessing. We are beyond grateful that He has chosen us to become parents again. So much love for the little soul already."

One of TV's most adorable couples, Teejay and Karanvir are already parents to twin baby girls Bella and Vienna who were born in 2016.

Meanwhile, Teejay Sidhu also penned down a heartfelt birthday note for Karanvir as she surprised him with a pineapple birthday cake. She wrote, "Happy #happybirthday to the sweetest, kindest, the most beautiful human being I know! (OK, you and my Mom!) You know I'm no good at surprises but this is a start! :) I love seeing you smile so big when you see fresh pineapple cake! Make a wish, sweety.. big things ahead!! God bless you always.. PS: Drop the diet today, have more cake!!"