Karanvir Bohra supports MeToo accused Sajid Khan, says 'we all make mistakes and we all have flaws'

When asked about Bigg Boss 16 in a press conference, Karanvir responded that he supports competitors Sajid, Abdu Rozik, and MC Stan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 06:38 AM IST

Karanvir Bohra/Instagram

In support of #MeToo accused filmmaker Sajid Khan, Karanvir Bohra has spoken out while promoting his music video Tere Jism Se with co-star Poonam Pandey. Sajid, who was accused of sexual misconduct by numerous women during India's #MeToo movement, is currently a competitor on the hit reality series Bigg Boss 16, which has drawn condemnation from a number of individuals. 

When asked about Bigg Boss 16 in a press conference, Karanvir responded that he supports competitors Sajid, Abdu Rozik, and MC Stan and believes that everybody who has made a mistake in the past deserves a second chance. 

According to IndianExpress.com he said, “We all make mistakes and we all have flaws. In that sense, I support Sajid Khan as a contestant. I support Abdu and MC Stan. These three by far I love. They are really really good.” 

The actor added, “Everyone should be given a chance. You have to be with people and I know him (Sajid Khan) from a very long time. I know Farah ma’am from a very long time. Be it anyone, including my friend, if they have done something right or wrong, we stand by that person.” 

Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Manya Singh supports MeToo accused Sajid Khan’s participation, says ‘everyone deserves second chance’

While promoting their upcoming single, Tere Jism Se, Poonam Panday was asked about the outrage Sajid's participation received by Youtuber National Reporter. Replying to him, Pandey added, "Look we support all artists. I am an artist myself. Why shouldn’t we support any artiste? Whatever I am reading about Sajid sir, it appears a lot of people are upset with him. I understand that pain. I’m sorry that these things happened to those women. But, if possible, give him one chance. Forgive him once. He is going through a lot.” 

 

 

