Karanvir Bohra allegedly dupes 40-year-old woman of Rs 1.99 crore, case registered

Karanvir Bohra/File photo

Popular television actor Karanvir Bohra, who was last seen in the Kangana Ranaut's controversial show Lock Upp, has found himself in a controversy. A case has been registered against him and five other people in Oshiwara police station for allegedly duping a 40-year-old woman of Rs 1.99 crore after promising her a return at 2.5% interest.

As shared by the ANI on Twitter, "Case registered against 6 people including actor Manoj Bohra alias Karanvir Bohra for allegedly cheating a 40-year-old woman of Rs 1.99 crores after promising to return it at 2.5% interest; woman claimed that only an amount of over Rs 1cr was returned: Oshiwara PS"

The follow-up tweet reads as, "The woman also claimed that when she asked for the amount, Bohra & his wife Tajinder Sidhu did not respond properly & threatened to shoot her. Police have started an investigation & will soon record their statements: Oshiwara Police Station".

The woman also claimed that when she asked for the amount, Bohra & his wife Tajinder Sidhu did not respond properly & threatened to shoot her. Police have started an investigation & will soon record their statements: Oshiwara Police Station June 15, 2022

The actor, whose real name is Manoj Bohra, has participated in around ten reality shows such as Nach Baliye 4, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Khatron Ke Khiladi 5, Bigg Boss 12, and is infamously known as not being able to win any of them. He was even called out as a 'loser' by the media and Kangana at the launch of Lock Upp.



READ | Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp is better than Salman Khan's Bigg Boss, reveals Karanvir Bohra

Comparing Salman Khan's Bigg Boss with Kangana's Lock Upp, Karanvir had stated in an interview with Bollywood Life, “She (Ranaut) never called you out. Instead, she told you to introspect and improve yourself. This makes her a fab host. On the other hand, Salman Bhai is like an elder brother. He will point out your faults. Salman Bhai has a different charm as host whether it is Bigg Boss or Dus Ka Dum. But I must say, for her first show, Kangana Ranaut is awesome, awesome".