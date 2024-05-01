Karan Wahi breaks silence on wedding rumours with Dill Mill Gayye co-star Jennifer Winget: 'Some bonds are greater than love'

Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi share a long-standing friendship that dates back to their early years in the television industry. The two were first seen together in the popular medical drama Dill Mill Gayye and reunited after 14 years in the web series Raisinghani vs Raisinghani in 2024.

Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi have been friends for a long time. And surprisingly, since Tuesday evening, social media has been abuzz with their wedding rumours. As wedding rumours went haywire on social media, Karan broke his silence and indirectly reacted to the reports, writing on Instagram, "Free ki PR ke liye bahut shukriya. (Thank you very much for the free publicity)."

In another Instagram Story, Karan shared a still of Ranbir Kapoor and Kalki Koechlin from Ayan Mukerji's 2013 coming-of-age romantic drama Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, comparing their friendship in the film to his equation with Jennifer. "Some bonds are greater than love," the post read. When Hindustan Times reached out to Karan, he dismissed all such reports with just a two-word reply, "Fake News." Jennifer has not reacted to the rumours yet.

Jennifer and Karan share a long-standing friendship that dates back to their early years in the television industry. The two were first seen together in the popular medical drama Dill Mill Gayye, where Jennifer portrayed Dr Riddhima Gupta and Karan essayed the role of Dr Siddhant Modi. Nearly 14 years later, the duo reunited on screen in 2024, starring opposite each other in the web series Raisinghani vs Raisinghani. The legal drama series streamed on SonyLIV and was also telecast on Sony TV.

Karan has been single in his life, while Jennifer was the second wife of Karan Singh Grover, who also starred in Dill Mill Gayye as Dr. Armaan Malik. Karan first tied the knot with Shraddha Nigam in 2008, but they divorced after 10 months in 2009. In 2012, Karan married Jennifer but they also separated in 2014. Since 2016, Karan has been married with Bipasha Basu, with whom he also shares a daughter named Devi Basu Singh Grover.

READ | The 50 confirmed contestants list: Ridhima Pandit, Maxtern, Lovekesh Kataria, Sumaira Shaikh, Neelam Giri, Digvijay Rathee, Arushi Chawla, and more