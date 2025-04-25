In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, Karan Veer Mehra recite a poetry, promoting humanity. However, his attempt backfired on him, and netizens are brutally trolling him, including Elvish Yadav.

The entire nation is still in shock over the gruesome killings in the Pahalgam terror attack. In the wake of this genocide, Bigg Boss 18 winner, actor Karan Veer Mehra, uploaded a reel on his social media, reciting a poem that promotes humanity and questions the extremists. A few lines from his poem say, "Baat diya iss dharti ko, Kya chand-sitaaron ka hoga? Nadiyon ko kuch naam diye, behti dharon ka kya hoga? Shiv ki Ganga bhi paani hai, aabe zam-zam bhi paani hai. Pandit bhi piye Maulla bhi piye, toh paani ka majhab kya hoga? Ek hai suraj, chand hai ek, ek hawa mein saans hai sabki. Naslo ka karein jo batwara, rahbhar woh comb ka dhongi hai. Sawaal toh bas ek hi hai, kya Allah ne mandir toda tha ya Ram ne masjid toda tha?"

Watch Karan Veer Mehra's poetry

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner's attempt to spread a message backfired on him majorly, as he's getting brutally trolled for his 'cheap attempt'. Many netizens pointed out that Karan's attempt is fake and melodramatic. Even Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav couldn't control himself, and he too slammed him. On X, Elvish shared Karan's video and wrote in the repost, "Pakistan se vote aaye the kya bhai (Did you get votes from Pakistan)?"

Pakistan se vote aaye the kya bhai? https://t.co/lvIFTnRAlk April 24, 2025

Several netizens supported Elvish and slammed Karan

After Elvish, several netizens questioned Karan's 'cheap try' to grab eyeballs and blasted him. An internet user wrote, "Sala ring light use karke emotional video bana raha hai." Another internet user wrote, "Kya hi jeeta yeh, show hi band ho gaya Colors pe." One of the internet users wrote, "Overacting kar raha woh bhi." A netizen wrote, "Isko fame dedo bhai."

Vote nhi aaye lgta hai note aaye hai.. — Prof cheems (@Prof_Cheems) April 24, 2025

Sala ring light use karke emotional video bana rha — Parihar (@King_himanshu08) April 24, 2025

For the unversed, Karan's grandfather is from Peshawar, Pakistan, and his old video about his connection with Pakistan is now been widely circulated on the internet.