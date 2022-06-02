Karan V Grover marries girlfriend Poppy Jabbal, couple shares dreamy photos from Sikh wedding

Karan V Grover/Instagram

Popular television actor Karan V Grover got married to actress and long-time girlfriend Poppy Jabbal at a traditional Sikh ceremony in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, May 31. The couple took to their social media handles to share dreamy photos of their marriage.

Karan looked stunning in the pictures in his cream-coloured sherwani and turban tied around his head. Poppy complimented his look by sporting a lehenga with a similar colour palette, along with a heavy choker necklace and a maang teeka.

Sharing the stunning photo, Karan wrote: "MayDay!! MayDay!! We finally did it 31.05.2022". Poppy also shared another adorable photo and captioned it as "MOOD TIMES TODAY 31•05•2022 #MayDay." May Day, incidentally, is the call sign of pilots in distress.

Karan is most popularly known for playing the twin characters of Arjun and Angad Maan in the Colors TV show Udaariyaan, and Poppy has played the character of Ishanvi in the romantic web series Broken But Beautiful in the first two seasons.



READ | Mouni Roy shares UNSEEN wedding photos to celebrate one month anniversary with Suraj Nambiar

Congratulatory messages started flowing in from their industry friends as soon as they went public with pictures of their wedding. Debina Bonnerjee, who recently welcomed a baby girl Lianna with her husband Gurmeet Choudhary took to the comments section and wrote, "Heyyyyyy....Finally....congratulations to both of you....God bless you."

"Congratulations Karan and poppy (red heart emoji) so happy for u guys (hugs emoji) lots of love to both of u", wrote Ankita Lokhande who also got married to his long-time boyfriend Vicky Jain in December 2021. Congratulating the couple, Ridhi Dogra wrote, "Oh my gooooddddddd guysssssss incredible news I’m thrilled congratulations you both".

Abhishek Malik, Vishal Singh, Shiny Doshi, Sudhanshu Pandey, Priyank Sharma, and Divyanka Tripathi were among other celebrities who congratulated the couple.



(With inputs from IANS)