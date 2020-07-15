Karan Tacker moves to Lonavala after 5 residents test positive for coronavirus in his Mumbai apartment complex

After reports of five people testing positive for coronavirus in TV actor Karan Tacker's residential complex in Mumbai's Khar West area, the actor, as a preventative measure has shifted base with his family to a villa in Lonavala's Amby Valley region.

Karan said that he took the call to move away from Mumbai as he did not want to take a chance with his parent's health who are old and at a high risk to contract COVID-19.

Speaking about the same Karan said, "We are staying at Amby Valley. The reason behind moving out of the city was that there have been a lot of cases being reported in Mumbai. My building had a few cases and my parents are getting older. I am constantly worried about their health. Fortunately, none of us have contracted anything yet, but keeping all of this in mind we thought it's a good idea if we could step away from the city, just to be safe," BollywoodLife quoted a report saying.

Speaking about returning to Mumbai, the actor who was last seen in Special Ops, said, "I hope to be back ASAP because I do miss Mumbai, home and work. All of us do. As soon as the pandemic comes to some sort of (a stage of) settling down that would be the best scenario to return to Mumbai. As far as shoots are concerned, if I do end up going on shoots, I will probably quarantine myself after a shoot because I don't intend to put my parents at risk. If my parents are here I can quarantine myself in my Mumbai house.: