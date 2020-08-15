Karan Singh Grover finally reveals reason for quitting 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'

Karan Patel stepped into the shoes of Karan Singh Grover to play the role of Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. It was being reported that due to the pandemic situation actor opted out of the show and now during an interaction with an entertainment portal, KSG confirmed the same. Currently, his latest outing Dangerous alongside wife and actor Bipasha Basu streamed on an online platform and they have been promoting it extensively.

Meanwhile, talking about his exit from Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Karan stated, "It was not my decision or their decision. I would be still doing it if we were not in this situation and we would be still doing it if they did not need Bajaj to resume shoot immediately. They had to resume shoot soon and I understand it."

He further revealed that he doesn't miss his character, Mr Bajaj, too. Karan shared, "Other than Bipasha, my fans are such angels in my life. They love me unconditional and it is such a blessed feeling. I miss not being Bajaj also."

According to the portal, there were other reasons which concerned KSG and he decided to take a step back from the show. A source told them, "It is well known that KSG's entry in the show led to a steep rise in the show's TRP and that was one of the reasons why Bajaj's track was introduced earlier this year. However, KSG won't be returning as Mr Bajaj as of now. He is very much concerned about the ongoing pandemic in the country and is not too keen on returning. The team is negotiating and discussing things with him right now and trying to convince him to return."